Lancaster hotel takes on major hospitality role at Corporate Games

It’s going to be fun and games at a leading Lancaster hotel this summer as its hospitality team plays host to the organisers of the UK Corporate Games 2020.

Lancaster House Hotel has signed up to be the official headquarters hotel for July’s games, which are being hosted by the city and feature 24 different indoor and outdoor team and individual sports events.

The venue will be helping the games organisers with accommodation and conference facilities prior to the event, as well as the promotion of the games to the wider community.

Staff at the hotel, which is run by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, are also planning to get involved on the pitch, court and in the water, with a number of teams and individuals set to enter and showcase their sporting skills.

Andy Lemm, the general manager of Lancaster House Hotel, said: “The UK Corporate Games 2020 is going to be a big event for Lancaster so we were keen to get involved and support it.

“The range of sporting events encourages corporate team building and the spirit and camaraderie of the playing field.

“It’s the ultimate mix of sport, business and tourism.”

Games director Doug White said: “The support of Lancaster House is important to the UK Corporate Games. Not only is it a fantastic venue

but it’s also so close to Lancaster University which will be the hub of the games and will host around 11 sports, the ‘Super Centre’ registration and also the Grand Parade of Athletes.

“We expect the hotel will become a focal point of the games, and a great place for businesses, athletes and teams to stay, meet and dine.”

The first UK and Ireland Corporate Games took place in 1993. The Corporate Games & Cups are part of a worldwide corporate sport community drive, attracting everyday athletes who get fit for business and for life through participation in sport. They now include around 20 major annual events, as well as the World Corporate Games held in Houston, Texas.