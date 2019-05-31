Lancaster hotel adopts young people’s charity A-C-E as its Charity of the Year

The Royal Kings Arms in Lancaster has teamed up with local charity A-C-E (Achieve Change and Engagement) in a bid to raise funds for its vital work with young people in the district area, and also to raise awareness among other local organisations that may be able to support the charity.

The charity supports children from the age of 11, young people and adults up to the age of 25 to improve their well-being, emotional and mental health, and to build the resilience to cope with the challenges they face.

A-C-E receives referrals come from a variety of places including CAMHS, GPs and schools.

Sadly, there are often as many young people waiting for help as are being supported by A-C-E and that is one of the reasons the Royal Kings Arms has chosen A-C-E as its charity of the year.

A year of fundraising activity will be kicked off with a Black Tie Charity Ball being held at the hotel on Saturday July 6.

General Manager Bob Warrior is committed to raising the funds needed to support more young people dealing with emotional challenges.

“These vulnerable young people may be dealing with domestic abuse, be in difficult family situations, be the victims of bullying, be struggling with depression or low self-esteem, or one of many other challenges,” he said.

“The service offered by A-C-E is in high demand and without more funding they simply can’t support all the young people being referred to them.

“That’s why the team at the hotel are supporting the charity and encouraging other businesses to get involved.”

If you would like to support the charity at the upcoming ball, tickets are available through A-C-E, or from the hotel. An evening of fine dining, dancing, fun and games, and all for a great cause.

For more information about the charity, go to a-c-e.org.uk