Lancaster gets set for festive season with Christmas lights switch-on

Crowds gathered in Lancaster city centre on Sunday for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.
Jake Quickenden, Mr Bloom and N-Trance all appeared at the event in Market Square, which was organised by Lancaster BID.
Jake Quickenden – an actor in TV soap Hollyoaks and two times X-Factor contestant – is also well known for being runner-up in I’m a Celebrity in 2014 and was the winner of Dancing on Ice in 2018.
Younger audience members enjoyed an appearance on the main stage by popular CBeebies favourite Mr Bloom.
And also featuring was one of the biggest selling UK dance acts of the 1990s, N-Trance.
Lancaster On Ice also launched at the weekend with the popular ice rink opening in Dalton Square.
And CancerCare’s {Santa Dash|https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/santa-dash-raises-ps5k-lancasters-cancercare-charity-1324409} also made a return to the city centre, raising much needed funds to support local families affected by cancer.