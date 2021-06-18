Lancaster firm makes four new appointments following raft of client wins

Head of brand communications Stacey Waugh and designer Emily Fell.

Eleven new clients across a host of sectors have appointed the team, contributing to a 70 per cent increase in business for the consultancy over the past six months.

Six new national clients - the London Symphony Chorus, software and services investor Hg, deviant skincare, childbirth injury charity MASIC, Sabella Interiors and Event Television – join five new regional clients - luxury home cinema and gym company Quintessential, digital PR and content led SEO agency Digitaloft, leading audio visual integrators Pure AV, Aquajade bathrooms and Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) – on the consultancy’s roster.

The studio has added two designers, Emily Fell and Lauren Rankine, developer Ryan White, and Stacey Waugh as head of brand communications to the team, to deliver brand strategy, brand communications, brand identity design, print and digital design, website development and design, for Two Stories’ new and existing clients.

Designer Lauren Rankine and developer Ryan White.

In addition, the firm, which is based in Dalton Square, is also now looking to recruit a mid-senior designer to join the team.

Rob Ellis, managing director and co-founder of Two Stories, said: “It’s a really exciting time for Two Stories, with the business growing significantly both in terms of our client base and team. Our appointments bring a new dimension to the studio; it’s a team that’s full of talent, experience and energy, and we can’t wait to see the impact that has on the business.”

“Our new client wins are testament to the quality of work we’re producing and the service we’re delivering. We’re working on some amazing projects at the moment, focusing on driving our client’s businesses forward through purpose-led brand development, communications and design, and we genuinely can’t wait to show them off in the coming weeks and months.”

The consultancy, which was launched in September 2019 by co-founders Bekkie Hull and Rob Ellis, already works for a host of national clients including Channel 4’s 4Sales, industry body of sustainable events isla and The Advertising Association, as well as well-known regional businesses, Dennison Trailers, MH Stainton Homes, Butler Interiors and Cornvale Fine Foods.