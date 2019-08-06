Lancaster city centre pub up for sale

A popular Lancaster pub is up for sale.

The Britannia, in Ullswater Road on Freehold, is currently owned by Martin Horner, who also owns several other hospitality businesses in the district, including The Borough in Dalton Square.

Based in a largely residential area, The Britannia benefits from a high volume of local trade, and provides seating for up to 70 patrons across an open plan lounge, dining area, and separate games room.

It derives much of its income from wet sales with a food offering is focused around pizzas.

A walled, private beer garden to the rear of the property ensures that the business is well placed to capitalise upon warm weather custom.

The property also benefits from extensive four bedroom accommodation to the first floor. This is currently privately let in order to generate a monthly rental income but could be used as either owner’s or manager’s accommodation by an incoming operator.

Current owner Martin Horner is seeking a sale in order to focus on his other business interests.

He said: “It’s a great pub in a fantastic location, the local community really do appreciate and support everything we have done at the pub and I’m sure this would be the case of a new operator as well.”

Keith Stringer, director at specialist business property advisers Christie & Co, is handling the sale.

He said: “With its proven trading history and local popularity, The Britannia would be well suited to either an owner operator or to a smaller multiple operator.

“As a result, we would expect the business to generate interest from a variety of potential purchasers.”

The Britannia is offered for sale on a freehold basis, with an asking price of £345,000 plus VAT.