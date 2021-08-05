Lancaster chippy saves wedding day by feeding 50 guests after caterers cancel

Hodgson's in Lancaster.

The Prospect Street takeaway served up 50 portions of fish and chips after the bride was told just 15 minutes before her wedding began that the original caterers were unable to work.

Mandy Bates, from Morecambe, posted on Facebook about the nightmare scenario, and thanked Hodgson's for their efforts.

She wrote: “Just want to give a massive thank you shout out to Hodgson's Chippy. On Saturday 24th July my niece was emailed 15 minutes before she walked down the aisle (4pm) by the caterer for her wedding reception saying he couldn’t make it.”

The cancellation came after the caterers said they had to pull out due to Covid-19.

Mandy added: “Hodgson's Chippy kindly stepped in when called and supplied 50 portions of fabulous fish and chips!! Thank you so very much, they were thoroughly enjoyed!”

The original caterer returned the deposit and was said to be “great” in compensating for the cancellation.

Mandy said: “The fish and chips were absolutely fab…piping hot and lush and the day was thankfully not spoilt in any way, it was amazing and the Bride and Groom loved every minute.”