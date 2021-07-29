Lancaster care home residents join virtual school leavers' assembly

Laurel Bank in Lancaster.

The children were bid a fond farewell through the virtual event as they embark on the next stage of their journey and move on to secondary school.

Laurel Bank general manager Lyndsay Scott said: “We thoroughly enjoyed attending the leaver’s assembly and the residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day; we value these special times linking with young community friends. Intergenerational engagement is very good for us all.”