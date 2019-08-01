Lancaster and Morecambe’s Melodrome Mobile Stage on the road at major UK festivals

Lancaster and Morecambe’s magnificent Melodrome Mobile Stage has had a very busy summer - including a first appearance at Glastonbury - and they’ll be rounding it off at the last ever Solfest on August Bank Holiday weekend.

The small stage with a big personality has been steadily gaining a reputation across the UK as a unique and eclectic performance space where anything can, and does, happen.

Jayney McFayden, one of the Community Interest Company’s six directors, said they were offered a spot at Glastonbury six weeks before the festival, and the Meldrome now has its very own woodland area at Eden Festival in Scotland.

The team are also off to Boomtown this weekend to prepare for the festival which starts on August 9.

The Melodrome’s founder and creator Chas Ambler died in August 2015 after a battle with oesophagal cancer.

But his vision for a travelling variety theatre and mobile music stage became a reality and The Melodrome is now a firm fixture and festival favourite at events up and and down the country.

Melodrome Lancaster Music Festival.

Jayney McFayden, one of the Melodrome’s directors, said: “We are delighted to return to our favourite Cumbrian Festival after a busy season including our inaugural appearance at Glastonbury Festival, and return visits to Eden Festival and Boomtown Fair.

“We bring you an eye watering line up of music, cabaret, theatre and also the opportunity to perform on the stage during our ever popular open mic sessions.

“Come and join our licentious library, play our games, Rush your Bush, have your fortunes mistold, visit our tea and lack of sympathy corner, browse the goods sold by our usherettes, play pink wager Jenga – and as always tea will be served.”

Jayney said The Melodrome had been overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to play at the 15th and final Solfest, and that it was 100 per cent behind the event, despite the financial issues it faced last year.

Solfest takes place between August 23 and 25 at a new location near Aspatria, Cumbria. Adult tickets are £99, £285 for a family.

The line-up so far confirmed for the Melodrome Stage at Solfest this year includes Cash in Hand, Caspers Well happy Band, Old Time Rags, Pecker, Manfredis, Aaron

Isaac Hughes-Dennis, Hiroshima Twinkie, Treebeard, Blanty and the Band From Inside His Head, Rastamation, Alice Ashcroft, Iona and Sol, Peleton, The Crippens, Bev Whelan and Friends, Rowan and Eoin.