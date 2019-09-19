Lancaster accountancy firm welcomes 17 new trainees

Lancaster-based accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has welcomed 17 trainees to join its team.

The trainees will work across the firm’s north west offices, assisting clients in corporate services and private client services, personal tax and financial planning. Three of the trainees will be based at the Lancaster office.

Graham Gordon, managing partner of MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “As a people business, we’re only as good as the people we employ. Investing in our trainee programme helps us develop our next generation of advisors and allows the firm to grow.

“With the recent opening of our Liverpool and Manchester offices, we can now cast the net wider when attracting the best talent to our firm, offering varied career opportunities. I’m proud to see this group of talented trainees so enthused and engaged about working with us.”

The trainees are university graduates Catherine Leigh, Thomas Duncan, Christy O’Callaghan and Connor Thompson. Meanwhile, college leavers Joe Atkinson, Megan Bunce, Georgia Carruthers, Amber Cropley, Megan Davies, Josh French, Martha Galbraith, Benjamin Harrison, William Joyce, Darren Knowles, Luke Livesey, Taylor Mayfield and Robert Tipping have also joined.

Rebecca Coombes, HR director, added: “As well as obtaining professional qualifications, the trainees will develop their skills and knowledge by being given the opportunity to work across a diverse range of services and clients at an early stage.”

MHA Moore and Smalley offers trainees an opportunity to work with market leading businesses and professionals. Graduate trainees follow a structured three-year development programme which combines professional exam training with on-the-job learning and practical skills development.

School and college leavers receive fully-funded exam support for the AAT qualification and are supported by a student mentor.

The firm announced a record turnover of £17.77m in June and earlier this month expanded its presence across the North West by opening a new office in the heart of Manchester.