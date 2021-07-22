Lancashire's Eric Wright Construction lands major project at Cumbrian college

An impression of the finished UTC project

Work was due to start this week with completion expected in early summer of 2022.

The plans, passed by Allerdale Borough Council during April, include the construction of new engineering workshops / support spaces, reconfiguration of existing spaces to provide construction workshops / support spaces, external work bays, a replacement sports pitch including a changing pavilion (on a new site) and a new pedestrian crossing to connect the college’s two sites.

The building is designed by architects Cassidy and Ashton.

UTCs provides academic, practical and technical education for pupils aged 14-19.

The new build and modifications will mean students have access to an even wider range of superb facilities on the UTC site.

James Eager, director for Eric Wright Construction said: “The College, which was originally built by Eric Wright Construction back in 2013, is providing much-needed education and training for young people in Cumbria in collaboration with local employers and we’re excited to be helping them develop their exceptional facilities even further.

“As part of our commitment to the scheme, we have already engaged with the UTC students during the design development stage.

"We will also be providing a live learning environment for some of the students so they can join our construction teams on site and put into practice some of the theory they have studied at the college.”

The Energy Coast UTC Principal Cherry Tingle said: “We are excited to see Eric Wright’s team start on site.”

