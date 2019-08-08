Lancashire housebuilders strengthen team

One of the region’s leading housebuilders is strengthening its customer care team with the appointment of three new maintenance operatives and a customer care administrator.

The positions are all newly created roles at Persimmon Homes Lancashire – which operates across Lancashire and Cumbria. The recruits join a 12 strong Customer Care team who currently support customers in the weeks and months following the move into their home.

Earlier this year Persimmon announced that it was conducting an independent review into the way it handles snagging, construction inspection and customer care.

Managing director John Roocroft said: “As a region we are working hard to ensure that all our customers are provided with the care, service and high-quality homes they rightfully expect.

“While we strive to deliver a perfect home every time, a certain amount of snagging is inevitable, such as shrinkage cracks in plaster. We are delivering a hand-made product, built in all weathers.

“Strengthening our team means we can address any customer concerns faster.”