Labour’s Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey MP kicks off ‘green jobs tour’ in Morecambe

Labour’s Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey MP kicked off a ‘green jobs tour’ of the country on Saturday by asking people in Morecambe to contribute to the party’s plans for a Green Industrial Revolution.

Ms Long-Bailey heard from local people, workers, businesses and experts about the area’s potential for good, green jobs in offshore wind, tidal power and community-owned renewable energy.

Alongside the tour, Labour has launched an online consultation, asking for input from trades unions, businesses, public sector bodies, party members, civil society groups and members of the public into the party’s plans to tackle the climate emergency and secure well-paid, highly skilled green jobs in every region and nation of the UK.

Labour county councillor for Lancaster East, Lizzi Collinge, said: “I was pleased to welcome Rebecca to Morecambe on Saturday to bring this important discussion to our community.

“We are facing a climate emergency, with only ten years to act before damage become irreversible, and we have to start to share ideas for how to tackle it head on.

“It also presents an opportunity for us to create high skilled jobs in places such as Morecambe as we build the green technologies of the future.

“I want Morecambe and Lunesdale to be a part of this green future and from the positive response we had to the event I think local people agree.”

Ms Long-Bailey said: “Without the right infrastructure, the skills and training, the right industrial strategy or investment in new technologies, we won’t create a dynamic low carbon economy.

“Without one, we will fail future generations, forcing them to face the consequences of climate breakdown.

“We need big changes but politicians of all stripes have shown enormous complacency about climate change and green jobs.

“Labour is not only committed to bold and radical action to create hundreds of thousands of good jobs while tackling the climate emergency, but we know that we need the skills and ideas of people throughout society to deliver it.

“That’s why we’re talking to unions, businesses and individuals here in Morecambe to prepare detailed and ambitious plans to deliver a Green Industrial Revolution.”

The online consultation can be found at www.labour.org.uk/greenrevolution