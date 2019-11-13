Kirkby Lonsdale brewery boss masters seven epic charity challenges

A brewery boss from Kirkby Lonsdale has cycled more than 5,000km for charity after losing his grandfather to prostate cancer.

Stuart Taylor, managing director of Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery and The Royal Barn, has cycled 3,107 miles in some of the world’s toughest ‘bikepacking’ events.

Stuart set the challenge of completing seven epic challenges around the globe in a bid to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

His fundraising total currently stands at £4,230.

Stuart completed the Dales Divide (600km), the Italy Divide (1,150km), the Lakes and Dales Loop (315km), South Lakes Jenn Ride (160km) and the Silk Road Mountain Race in Kyrgyzstan (1,700km).

He also completed part of the 400km Highland Trail and the 240km Capital Trail.

He said: “It’s a cause close to my heart, as I lost my grandad, Harry, to prostate cancer.

“I want to do what I can to help stop prostate cancer being a killer disease – I want to raise money that will find better ways to diagnose and treat it, as well as ways to prevent it, and to provide better support for the men living with the disease.”

Stuart’s final challenge of 2019 was the Silk Road Mountain Race in Kyrgyzstan – dubbed the toughest bikepacking race in the world.

He said the most challenging aspect of it was the change in weather conditions and the speed at which they changed.

He said his favourite challenge was the 160km South Lakes Jenn Ride, which he did on a tandem with his nine-year-old son, Zach.

“He made me so proud – he was strong, brilliant and polite all the way round,” Stuart added.

“Everyone has been really supportive when I’ve told them about my plans.

“The events were some of the most iconic and toughest in the world, so they were a challenge mentally and physically.

“The practical side meant forward planning – balancing the need for supplies with needing to be light and efficient, as well as finding somewhere to sleep, which can be tough. Physically, recovering can take its toll too.

“However, it’s worth it to raise money for a really important cause that affects 330,000 men in the UK living with the disease.”

To sponsor Stuart in his epic challenge, visit his Just Giving page here