Inspiring Morecambe man ends year-long search with job at training provider

A young man from Morecambe who visited a regional training provider for employment support impressed staff so much he was offered an apprenticeship at the company.

Andrew Gillan, 21, had been claiming Universal Credit for more than a year when he was referred to PHX Training by his work coach at Morecambe Job Centre Plus via the European Social Fund Journey2Work programme.

Andrew had been unsuccessful in his job search for the last 12 months, despite holding a Level Two Apprenticeship qualification in Business Administration.

After speaking to PHX Training and undergoing a CV Health Check with an expert training adviser, Andrew was offered three interviews in one week, but staff at PHX were so impressed by his approach that he was ultimately offered a permanent job at the training provider.

Andrew’s new role will see him back in the world of work as an Apprentice Administrator at PHX Training’s Morecambe office, while also studying to complete his Level Three apprenticeship in Business Administration.

Andrew said: “I am over the moon to have been offered the opportunity to work at PHX Training. Since starting in the role, everyone including my work colleagues and my line manager has supported me to not only to settle in quickly but also in developing myself. I am really looking forward to the future.”

Tracy Terry, Head of Learning & Quality at PHX Training, said: “Being unemployed for a long time can feel really disheartening, but Andrew’s inspiring story is a great example of how perseverance, a positive mindset and helpful support can finally secure a job.

“Our advisers were impressed with Andrew’s attitude from the minute he walked into our offices. We are looking forward to supporting him to complete his apprenticeship, build his skill base and watch him flourish both as an employee and as a person.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator.

Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the north west.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.