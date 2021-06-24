Innovative new space for Lancaster firm will provide flexible approach to office working

The new office space at Ascentis.

This represents a significant investment by Ascentis, an awarding organisation based in Lancaster who believe that an inspiring office environment combined with a more flexible approach to working will play a vital role in its future.

This is reflective in the fact that despite the pandemic and with the majority of staff working from home, Ascentis has seen an increase in learner registrations across their qualifications and the team have expanded to support this growth.

As a result, they have outgrown their current office and have built an innovative new space on Lancaster Business Park, filled with the latest technology to improve communication and collaboration.

The new office, Ascentis House, is designed to inspire creativity and be a home from home for their growing team of over 150 employees, who will be taking their first steps back into an office environment when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Ascentis has worked with interior designers Opus 4 to create an inspiring work environment with various modern spaces to promote well-being and a positive workplace culture. This includes quiet areas for reading or relaxing with acoustic chairs; social areas with gaming consoles, a pool table and netball hoop; an indoor herb garden; and an outdoor seating area.

Phil Wilkinson, group CEO of Ascentis, said: “The key to our outstanding success as an educational charity over the past few years has undoubtedly been our wonderful staff who have worked with great skill and dedication to transform people’s lives through the power of education.

"It is only right that we should now acknowledge their great efforts by providing them with the best possible office environment – one which is inspiring and innovative as well as incredibly functional. I’m sure that our amazing new office will support our strong ‘one team’ ethos and help us to continue to grow our services across the UK and overseas.”

During the move to their new office, Ascentis has donated surplus laptops to a wonderful local cause, Laptops for Kids, who supply schools and charities with technology to bridge the digital divide and to support those in need.

Ascentis is an awarding organisation with a portfolio of user-friendly qualifications recognised by Ofqual and licenced by the Quality Assurance Agency. Qualifications include Access to Higher Education Diplomas, Community Interpreting, Construction, Digital Skills, Employability, English & Maths Skills, ESOL, Education & Training and Short Online Qualifications (SOQs).

