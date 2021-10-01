Innovative Morecambe friends launch glamorous inflatable garden igloo business

Childhood friends Josh and Joe launched the luxury igloo hire business

Offering a "unique experience", Joshua French and Joe Atkinson (both 21), from Morecambe, came up with the idea to use igloos as a way to bring glamping and luxury cinema nights to Lancashire.

Creating cosy spaces to escape to for a "night out", Lancaster Igloo Hire enables people to enjoy a date night, movie night, birthday or celebrate a special occasion - all from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Joshua and Joe, who attended Slyne-with-Hest Primary School, said: "We started this company as we wanted to bring a unique experience to the local community we live in and give people a new way to celebrate special events in their lives. We hope to excite people with this idea and allow them to celebrate the memorable occasions with family and friends in an intimate setting of one of our igloos."

Wow! How amazing is this?

The entrepreneural pair work as accountants and to help keep their hobby going, they plan to use their own free time away from the office to build up their side business. The igloos will act as a luxury tent that can be set up wherever the customer wishes as long as there is enough room.

Each private pod fits around eight to ten people and can comfortably sleep around six. To meet customer requests, the pair are determined to decorate and style each igloo in a unique way providing comfortable seating, a cosy setting and lighting including a projector screen, perfect for a luxury at home cinema night. Plus, they can offer balloon and party packages too.

Since they launched the business last month (September), they have received fantastic feedback. "It's been amazing and we have been inundated with messages requesting more information. We have already hired out so many igloos. In fact, we have limited availability left until Christmas now! We have received an overwhelming amount of positivity and cannot thank people enough for their support."

Joshua, who also attended Ripley St Thomas School in Lancaster, said: "It truly is a unique experience and one that can be enjoyed with family and friends without leaving your homes. "Although we normally cater for parties in the Lancaster and Morecambe areas, we are happy to travel outside the area too.

Beautiful lights and cosy seating - party or date night all from the comfort of your garden

"And keep your eyes peeled as we are going to be introducing some great new things over the coming months and giveaways too to make the experience as fun and accessible as possible."