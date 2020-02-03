Iconic Lancaster pub and music venues go up for sale

The Yorkshire Taps in Parliament Street and The Ring O' Bells in King Street have gone on the market.

Provincial Hotels and Inns, which owns the pubs, said the businesses no longer form part of the companies growth strategy and will be sold as going concerns.

The Yorkshire Taps in Parliament Street, Lancaster.

The Yorkshire Taps, formerly known as The Yorkshire House, is valued at £325,000, while the Ring O' Bells is valued at £425,000.

The company said that "both sites have pre-planning advice to development opportunities".

The Yorkshire House was re-branded as The Yorkshire Taps around three years ago, after Provincial Hotels and Inns acquired a portfolio of inns and hotels from brewery Mitchell’s of Lancaster.

But little changed in the running of The Yorkie, which still hosts regular alternative live music events in its upstairs function room.

The Ring O' Bells in Lancaster. Image courtesy of Google Streetview.

Thousands of bands and musicians have graced the stage at the pub over the years.

A sign above the door under the banner of Provincial Hotels and Inns, says the business is not affected and asks anyone interested in the purchase of the freehold of the building to contact roy@provincialhotels.com.

Provincial Hotels and Inns, which also owns The Blue Anchor in Bolton-le-Sands, is based at Sandside near Milnthorpe.

According to Lunesdale CAMRA, The Ring O' Bells was built in 1769 as a town house for Lord Hamilton. It is Grade II listed and became a beerhouse in the 19th century.