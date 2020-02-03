Iconic Lancaster pub and music venue goes up for sale

The Yorkshire Taps - formerly The Yorkshire House - in Parliament Street has gone on the market.

The pub was re-branded as The Yorkshire Taps around three years ago, after Provincial Hotels and Inns acquired a portfolio of inns and hotels from brewery Mitchell’s of Lancaster.

But little changed in the running of The Yorkie, which still hosts regular alternative live music events in its upstairs function room.

Thousands of bands and musicians have graced the stage at The Yorkshire House over the years.

A sign above the door under the banner of Provincial Hotels and Inns, says the business is not affected and asks anyone interested in the purchase of the freehold of the building to contact roy@provincialhotels.com.

Provincial Hotels and Inns, which also owns The Blue Anchor in Bolton-le-Sands, is based at Sandside near Milnthorpe.

The Lancaster Guardian has contacted the company for comment.