Historic Lancaster pub ravaged by fire reopens after refurb

The Stork has reopened after a devastating fire.

The 17th Century pub in Corricks Lane, which is owned by the Ei Group, was destroyed by the blaze on January 28 2020.

Fire ripped through the Grade II listed pub, resulting in significant structural damage to its historic core.

Nearby properties were evacuated and 10 fire crews tackled the blaze following a call at 5.21am.

Fire ripped through The Stork last year.

Luckily, no one was injured as a result, but most of the roof was affected and a considerable amount of the structure collapsed internally.

In November last year, plans were submitted to the council for a new roof in order to limit further damage and prepare the building for viable future use.

And we reported in July that plans were submitted to Lancaster City Council by Ei Group to breathe a new lease of life into the popular pub.

The plans included new roof beams and floor structures as well as the reinstatement of a modern lean-to extension, a new ice-cream parlour and revamped bar and lounge area.