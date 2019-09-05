Historic Lancaster hotel boosts capacity following major investment

An historic hotel and bar in Lancaster city centre has increased room numbers as part of an ambitious expansion plan.

The Grade II-listed Royal Hotel and Bar has converted a derelict stable block to create five new luxury bedrooms, taking its number of rooms to 14.

Its owners, the Robinson family, have invested a further £80,000 to create the additional rooms, known as The Stables, based in the courtyard of the hotel, having originally purchased and renovated the building in 2016.

The Robinsons have been advised on the project by north west accountancy and advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley, which provided advice on the acquisition of the property, accounting and financial planning.

Kim Robinson, director, said: “We took over the business, which had been declining for a number of years, scoring a very low rating on Trip Advisor. However, we saw the potential and completed an extensive renovation project to turn the business around.

“We’re delighted with the latest addition and the feedback from our customers has been fantastic. They love the new décor and our friendly team make it feel like a home from home for all our guests. The hotel’s rating on Trip Advisor is now in the top three, with sales increasing year on year. Ultimately, we’re building a business to pass onto future generations of the Robinson family and we’re looking forward to welcoming both locals and tourists for many years to come.”

Adam Parton, partner at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “This expansion shows ambition and vision to create an even stronger business for the future.”