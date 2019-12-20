Heysham street food vendor lands role in Colin Firth movie

A Heysham businessman’s street food business is to feature in new British movie Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

The business, run by ex-chef Gareth Horn from Heysham, was approached to provide in-scene food for the upcoming feature after being spotted by a member of the production team.

The production assistant had attended a party in the Lake District a few weeks earlier, at which the firm – Kendal-based street food business, Smoke BBQ Events – were catering.

She’d enjoyed the food so much that when the call went out for a film set caterer she immediately contacted Smoke.

Mr Horn said: “When the call came asking us to cater on a film set, we had to say yes. One minute we’re serving street food in the lakes, the next we’re cooking for Hollywood A-listers!”

Smoke’s food will be seen in a number of scenes in the film, which was shot in and around the Lake District and is due for release in 2020.