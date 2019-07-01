Heysham power station team volunteers at Lancaster hospice

St John’s Hospice was paid a welcome volunteering visit from the Turbine Support Group at Heysham 2 Power Station as part of EDF Energy’s Corporate Volunteering initiative.

Grant Stephenson, who leads the Turbine Support Group at Heysham 2, holds the Lancaster hospice close to his heart, so he was thrilled when 20 EDF Energy staff put their names forward to help support by volunteering a day of their time.

The team arrived bright and early, dressed for a day of ‘hands on’ and much needed activity around both the hospice site and the hospice shop warehouse site.

The team got straight to work on arrival supporting staff and volunteers throughout the hospice.

The team of 20 laid new steps and a pathway in the vegetable garden as well as building a new raised bed to help grow more fresh produce for patient meals and the Courtyard Café.

The team spent time power washing pathways around the ward and the Day Therapy Centre. Benches were sanded, window frames cleaned, a spot of weeding was tackled and the bike shed cleaned too.

The St John’s Hospice Retail Warehouse also got the full EDF Energy treatment with the fundraising room completely cleared, new shelving put up and re-stocking done.

Nicky Willan, volunteer co-coordinator at the hospice, said: “Huge thanks go to the Turbine Support Group team for their generosity and hard work – they were a real asset and we hope to welcome them again soon.”