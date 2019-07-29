Heysham Power Station nuclear reactor switched back on after unplanned shutdown

A nuclear reactor at Heysham Power Station has been turned back on after it was shut down last week.

Heysham 1’s reactor 2 was turned back on at 6.45am on Monday July 27 after it was shut down on Friday July 25.

A spokesman for EDF Energy, which owns and runs the power station, said that staff worked over the weekend to first identify and then resolve the issue, which was linked to the flow of water into the site’s deaerator plant - which takes air from the water supply.

Steam could be seen being blasted from Heysham 1 on Friday following the issue.

Richard Bradfield, station director at Heysham 1 power station, said: “Everything we do on site is based around safety and so everyone on site on Friday morning did the right thing in turning the reactor off.

“I was delighted with the response of our team who worked hard on Friday and over weekend to first deal with this issue and then carry out tests to ensure everything was ready to be turned on this morning.

“We are now back to producing low carbon electricity for around two million homes from Heysham 1 power station.”