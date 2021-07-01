Heysham Business Park bought for refurbishment and redevelopment

The estate is 15 minute drive from junction 34 of the M6 via the new Bay Gateway road.

Crown will undertake a significant refurbishment and redevelopment programme including the refurbishment of existing buildings, new security measures, creation of secure yards/storage areas and a longer term planning led masterplan for the construction of up to 250,000 sq ft of new B1 B2 and B8 accommodation.

BBS Law acted in the purchase of the site and Robert Pinkus and Co are retained as letting and managing agents.

Crown Oil Group acquires Heysham Business Park.

A range of existing units are available to let and lease enquiries should be directed to Robert Pinkus & Co.