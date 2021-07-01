Heysham Business Park bought for refurbishment and redevelopment
The estates division of Crown Oil Group has bought the 44 acre, 350,000 sq ft Heysham Business Park in conjunction with SCP Investments/Ignite Asset Management.
The estate is 15 minute drive from junction 34 of the M6 via the new Bay Gateway road.
Crown will undertake a significant refurbishment and redevelopment programme including the refurbishment of existing buildings, new security measures, creation of secure yards/storage areas and a longer term planning led masterplan for the construction of up to 250,000 sq ft of new B1 B2 and B8 accommodation.
BBS Law acted in the purchase of the site and Robert Pinkus and Co are retained as letting and managing agents.
A range of existing units are available to let and lease enquiries should be directed to Robert Pinkus & Co.
Crown Oil and its investment businesses are part of a £500m turnover group of companies with significant real estate assets and SCP Investments promoted a 12 acre site at junction 35 of the M6 at Carnforth that now accommodates the new Porsche South Lakes with planning for a further 90,000 sq ft of employment accommodation.