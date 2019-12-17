Here’s when to put your bins out in Lancaster and Morecambe over Christmas and New Year

Don’t forget to check your waste collection calendar as there will be changes over the Christmas period to your normal waste and recycling collection days.

There will be no collections on December 25 and 26 and January 1.

If your normal collection day is Monday December 23, it will now be Saturday December 21.

If it should be Tuesday December 24, it will be Monday December 23.

If it should be Wednesday December 25, it will be Tuesday December 24.

If it should be Thursday December 26, it will be Friday December 27.

If it should be Friday December 27, it will be Saturday December 28.

Monday December 30 and Tuesday December 31 are normal collection days.

If your collection should be Wednesday January 1, it will be Thursday January 2.

If it should be Thursday January 2, it will be Friday January 3.

If it should be Friday January 3, it will be Saturday January 4.

If in doubt you should refer to your waste and recycling collection calendar.

If you have misplaced it, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/bins or download and use the ilancaster app, available at www.lancaster.gov.uk/app

There will also be changes to commercial waste and collection services over the Christmas and New Year period.

For more information visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/tradewaste

Residents in the Lancaster district who have subscribed to the council’s garden waste collection service are being reminded that collections will be suspended over the winter months in what is traditionally the quietest time for gardeners.

There will be no collections of garden waste from Monday, December 16 until collections resume on Monday, February 10 2020.

During this time, people are being encouraged to either compost the green waste which may accumulate over this period or dispose of it at a local recycling centre.

However, people who wish to subscribe to the garden waste collection service provided by the council from Monday, April 1 2020, will be able to do so from January at a cost of £40 per green bin. There will be no increase in fees for this collections service for 2020/21.