Health and Safety Executive conducts business spot checks across Lancaster district

Lancaster Town Hall.

And the public is also being asked to do their bit to support businesses by observing any measures they may have in place, such wearing face coverings.

Visits by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) will check that business premises and working practices are Covid compliant to help tackle infection rates.

Businesses should already have carried out a risk assessment to pinpoint measures, such as regularly cleaning surfaces to improving air flow and ensuring staff who are unwell do not attend the workplace.

Lancaster City Council is working alongside the HSE and immediate action will be taken in the event that a business does not have the proper controls in place. This can range from the provision of specific advice, the issuing of enforcement notices, and stopping certain work practices until they are made safe.

Coun Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Although coronavirus restrictions have largely been removed, the legal duty for businesses to follow the advice to stop the spread of Covid-19 remains.

“Our public protection team is talking to local businesses and visiting and inspecting sites across the Lancaster district to understand how they are managing risks in line with their specific business activity.

“Managing the risk of spreading coronavirus in the workplace needs to be the priority for all businesses. They have a legal duty to protect staff and customers from harm and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus.

“This message also stretches to us all as individuals. We need to work together as a community and help businesses by observing any measures they may have in place, such as wearing a face covering.”

Examples of ways that businesses can mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 include regularly cleaning surfaces which people touch frequently, identifying poorly ventilated areas and improving airflow, ensuring that staff and customers do not attend the business if they feel unwell, and communicating what measures are in place.