Global accommodation agent prepares to occupy prime Lancaster city centre premises

A CGI image of the new premises. Photo: TSK Group

Charter House in Dalton Square has been transformed into one of the most prestigious commercial spaces in Lancashire after a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

SilverDoor, partnering with Lancaster-based HPA Architects, and the multi award-winning workplace design and build specialists TSK group, have restored Charter House and fully modernised it into impressive state-of-the-art, open plan office space.

Charter House was originally constructed in 1993. Occupying an enviable location, overlooking Dalton Square the three-storey building was previously occupied by HMRC and the NHS.

It will now be home to the 40-strong Lancaster office of the global serviced apartment agent, which has been based on Fenton Street since 2013.

TSK group have designed some of the leading workspaces in the UK and are experts in their field. The Charter House development has been designed with modern office requirements in mind yet ensuring the building’s original external features are retained and enhanced.

The building has received new windows throughout and been professionally cleaned, bringing the unloved building back to its former glory and befitting of such an important site in the city centre.

Andrew Burns, managing director and founder of TSK, said: “This has truly been a collaborative process. SilverDoor’s Founder, Marcus Angell, is a big advocate of human-centred, forward thinking interior design and architectural excellence. We’ve really enjoyed working closely together – co-creating this high quality and inspirational workplace, for such a wonderful organisation.”

The open plan working space is light and bright, with high end fixtures and fittings. Glass meeting rooms are positioned around the building and a majestic, bespoke open staircase has been added to the entrance, with the iconic SilverDoor Lion logo proudly on display.

A recreational space now occupies the second floor with a fitted kitchen, high tech television wall, two brand new pool tables, and enviable views over Dalton Square.

New double glazed, soundproof windows and doors have been added throughout the building, and the façade has been cleaned and fully restored to its former glory.

For Christmas, Dalton Square has been transformed into a winter wonderland with Lancaster on Ice and the ferris wheel taking centre stage in the square, which is adorned with festive lights, market stalls and the inviting tipi bar.

Thanks to funding received from Lancaster Bid, Scott and Wilkinson, The Medical Practice, and The Borough, the entire length of Dalton Square has come together with coordinated Christmas lighting creating the perfect backdrop to the ice rink.

SilverDoor has also relished the opportunity to support and sponsor Lancaster on Ice with banners highlighting the brand and promoting the recruitment opportunities available.

SilverDoor were searching for new office space for some time before purchasing the entire building for a figure in the region of £1.5m in early 2020. The company required an adaptable office space in central Lancaster, that offered the opportunity for the firm's forecasted growth.

Marcus Angell, founder and chairman of SilverDoor, said: “In Charter House, we have finally found a location that will, not only raise the bar for offices in the city, but will also demonstrate our confidence in the future of Lancaster as a great place to do business. It is our hope that other companies will follow suit and bring further development and employment opportunities to the city and the region as a whole.”

Following a record-breaking year of growth for SilverDoor in 2019, and a swift return to healthy business levels following the pandemic, this new office in the city centre will enable the company to continue to expand its Lancaster team, which is home to account management, finance, HR, IT and marketing departments, and will complement the other four offices in London, Singapore, Denver, and Hyderabad.