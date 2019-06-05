Garden centre’s £675,000 sale causes gridlock on roads near Carnforth

Hundreds of people invited to a £675,000 garden centre sale in Bolton-le-Sands have said they found gridlocked roads, huge queues and nowhere to park.

Bay View Garden Centre in Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands, invited people to an “invited only” pre-sale as part of a “£675,000 grand sale” on Wednesday June 5.

The grand sale itself is due to open to the general public on Friday June 7 at 10am, before it is understood the garden centre closes for refurbishment and expansion of its cafe and retail space.

But one would be bargain grabber, who attempted to get to the garden centre, said she turned off down the road towards Bay View and found roads crammed with cars not moving anywhere.

She said she turned around and went home.

Another person said “it looked like the whole of Lancaster and Morecambe had been invited”, while one person commented on Facebook: “Warning - if you were thinking of going to Bay View Garden Centre today, seriously - don’t!!

“Literally hundreds queuing up outside to get in at 9.55, car parking only on the shore but I bet that’ll be full by now.

“We parked on a residential street before the bridge and met people walking back before it had opened, and wondered why. Got there and found out why!! Imagine the tills....We went back to our car, like many others, and drove away.”

Bay View Garden Centre was unavailable for comment.