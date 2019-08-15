Fundraising bid to be launched to help vital Morecambe oxygen charity

A crowdfunding appeal is to be launched to help a charity which provides oxygen treatment for people with a range of conditions to build a much-needed extension to their home.

Support from John Moore & Partners Architects means the charity now have the initial drawings for their much-awaited extension.

The hyperbaric chamber, which is based in Middleton, supports people suffering from cerebral palsy and neurological disorders, including hyperactivity and autism.

They have also treated stroke patients, varicose ulcers, fractures, arthritic and muscular conditions.

Honorary chairman Jane Dean said: “The drawings include a large reception area with room for rest and refreshment after long journeys. Gone will be the days when patients have had to wait in their car until there was space available.

“What will be most welcome will be separate toilet facilities for both male and female. In addition the disabled toilet facility will have lots of room for wheelchair access, two carers and a hoist if required.

“Recent research has found that the single determining factor why disabled people are reluctant to leave home is the lack of appropriate changing facilities.

“Staff will have a separate clinical room for medical equipment.

“To do all of this will require money. Over the next few weeks the charity will be setting up a crowdfunding site in the hope that all the community will get behind this exciting project.

“It cannot be done without community support. The charity receives no government funding or regular trust fund income, they rely heavily upon local generosity.

“A Breath for Life is the only oxygen facility regularly treating children in the UK and indeed Europe.

“Lancaster and Morecambe should be justifiably proud to have such a facility on their own doorstep.

“Please look out for the crowdfunding site coming soon.”