First wave of headline acts revealed for Lancaster's Highest Point festival 2020

Singer-songwriter Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and award winning drum n bass band Rudimental have been confirmed to perform at this year’s Highest Point Festival in Lancaster.

The three day event, which takes place at Williamson Park in the city between May 15 and 17, is now in its third year.

Making his debut in Lancashire on the Saturday night of the festival, Rory Charles Graham, better known as Rag’n’Bone Man, is known for his deep, baritone voice.

At the 2017 Brit Awards, he was named British Breakthrough Act and received the Critics’ Choice Award.

Rudimental, who will play a DJ set on the Friday night, were nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2013, and won several awards including the Brit Award, and the MOBO Award for Best Album.

Up and coming London based DJ and producer Mark Wilkinson, who has released two albums on RAM Records and Hospital Records, as well as Virgin EMI, has also been confirmed to play.

Highest Point organiser Richard Dyer said: “​2020 promises to be an even more spectacular festival​, with more global names and local stars set to arrive at one of the north’s most impressive locations.

"We can’t wait to do it all again in the amazing Williamson Park in the heart of Lancaster.”

More than 100 acts are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

