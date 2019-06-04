Finalists revealed for Lancashire's Be Inspired Business Awards

A pair of leading Lancashire companies are in the running for four prizes at one of the county’s leading business awards.
Chemicals firm Evans Vanodine and Blackburn-based Flavour Warehouse, which trades as Vampire Vape, are all up for the prestigious Business of the Year prize at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs.
Evans Vanodine, which is based on Walton Summit, is also among the finalists for Exporter of the Year, Family Business of the Year, and Green Business of the Year categories.
Flavour Warehouse is also on the shortlist for Manufacturer of the Year, Exporter of the Year and Medium Business of the Year awards.
Francis Egan, chief executive of the awards’ headline sponsor Cuadrilla Resources, said each of the awards’ finalists had achieved a great deal to reach the BIBAs ceremony night which takes place at The Blackpool Tower in September.
He said: “Each year we look forward to the BIBAs judging rounds because we get to meet so many inspirational people from businesses across the spectrum of Lancashire’s business community.
“The businesses in the running for the Business of the Year category this year are no exception.
“The judging panel really struggled to decide which we would put through to the next round of judging.
“It reinforced to me that despite all the challenges which face our businesses every day, there are people out there who are passionate about delivering the best service and the best products to really make a difference.”
The other finalists for the headline Business of the Year prize include current holder Utiligroup along with Preston tile supplier Roccia and textiles firm Standfast & Barracks from Lancaster, which are both up for three prizes on the night.
The BIBAs announced the shortlists having conducted its first round of interviews and will get its second round of judging underway later this month.
From June 17, the awards will send its judges out on the road, sponsored by Preston RK Dining, to visit each of its finalists.
All will be interviewed at their own sites, before the judges then select the winners of all 18 prize categories, which will be announced at the ceremony in September..
THE FINALISTS:
Manufacturer of the Year:
Nutree Life
Scorpion Automotive
Flavour Warehouse
Submarine Manufacturing and Products
Room Makers
JJO plc
Pakawaste Group
Private Label Nutrition
Exporter:
Evans Vanodine International
Flavour Warehouse
Hoofcount
DB Agencies
Submarine Manufacturing and Products
Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork
Standfast &Barracks
Storth
Service Business:
Suresite Group
Sunshine Events UK
Cutting Edge Services
FTS Merit
Walton’s Coach Hire
Lantei
UK Media & Events
Viddyoze
Small Business:
Nextday Freight
Blackburn Distributions
JFN Integrated Solutions
Ground Heat Installations
The Low Carbon Energy Company
Relative Insight
Media Village
Private Label Nutrition
New Business:
Nutree Life
SAS Self Storage
Cybelé Vélo
Sales Geek
Bar Lounge Venues
Code Galaxy
Lateo Boutique
The Small Business Academy
Micro Business:
Hoofcount
Direct 4 Baby
UK Media & Events
Firth Architects
Specialist Training &Consultancy Services
Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork
Crowberry Consulting
Glazey Days Creative Cafe
Leisure &Tourism:
Winter Gardens Blackpool
Hallmark Hotel Preston
Sunshine Events UK
Merlin Entertainments
Cybelé Vélo
Rossendale Leisure Trust
GetStaffedUK
Legacy Preston International Hotel
Third Sector Business:
Burnley FC in the Community
Pendleside Hospice
Preston Vocational Centre
Rossendale Leisure Trust
UR Potential Community Interest Company
Blackpool FC Community Trust
The Sewing Rooms
Streetwise Youth Community
Construction Business:
Anderton Gables
David Cox Architects
StormMeister Flood Protection
Mahoney Contracts
FTS Merit
Pinington
Permicoat
Engineering Business:
Pakawaste Group
Cutting Edge Services
Caswell Engineering Services Ltd
Ainscough Industrial Services
Storth
StormMeister Flood Protection
Professional Service Business:
David Cox Architects
Brabners LLP
Specialist Training &Consultancy Services
Firth Architects
Brown &Co
Rotherham Taylor
Rivington Accounts
Key Accounting Solutions
Digital &Marketing Business:
Learn Live
Viddyoze
Blue Wren
Red-Fern Media
Get Your Mobi
Blabbermouth Marketing
Sherbert Lemon UK
YUDU
Growth Business:
Hoofcount
Direct 4 Baby
Cummins Mellor
Nextday Freight
Are You Owed Money
Utiligroup
Intalinks
Rossendale Leisure Trust
Family Business:
Evans Vanodine International
Roccia
Cummins Mellor
Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork
Ainscough Industrial
Lantei
Delta Care
Greenlite Lighting Solutions
Employer of the Year:
Service Care Solutions
Blue Wren
Utiligroup
Connect Childcare
Pendleside Hospice
Sunshine Events UK
Tharstern
FTS Merit
Green Business:
Ground Heat Installations
JJO Plc
GA Pet Food Partners Group
Evans Vanodine International
David Cox Architects
The Low Carbon Energy Company
Greenlite Lighting Solutions
Crowberry Consulting
Medium Business:
Roccia
Lantei
Tharstern
Standfast & Barracks
Are You Owed Money
Cutting Edge Services
Flavour Warehouse
FTS Merit
Business of the Year:
GBA Services
Roccia
Utiligroup
Ainscough Industrial Services
Cutting Edge Services
Flavour Warehouse
Standfast & Barracks
Evans Vanodine International