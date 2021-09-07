Exciting plans for swanky new pub to open at Lancaster train station by Christmas

Lancaster Railway Station

Lancaster Brewery has reached a deal with Network Rail to turn an empty retail unit on Platform 3 of the Grade II train station into a bar to be called Tite & Locke. And if things go according to plan, passengers should be able to enjoy a pint before boarding their train by Christmas this year!

Under the proposals, which have been submitted to Lancaster City Council for approval, the new bar will have six rooms inside and two outdoor seating areas and will serve Lancaster Brewery’s popular local ales, as well as a wide range of other lagers, ciders and spirits. Taking centre stage will be the beer cellar - a glass fronted area next to the main entrance and will be lit to show the keg and cask beers on offer.

Phil Simpson, director of Lancaster Brewery, spoke to the Lancaster Guardian about his plans for the pub, which will serve beer sourced from all over the globe. He explained: "Our planned new bar for Lancaster train station has taken many years of patient work. Network Rail completed the extensive renovation of this formerly unused listed building in 2020 and, after many delays, we're hoping to launch the bar later this year.

"The plans we've submitted will build a warm, welcoming cask and craft keg bar that'll serve excellent beer sourced from all over the globe, alongside a wide selection of soft drinks, coffees and teas.

"We hope this will be a new waiting area for commuters, a stopping point for beer enthusiasts and a local pub for the community surrounding the train station. There will be plenty of outside seating with a rabbit warren of rooms inside complemented by open fireplaces, exposed brickwork and a host of other design elements all designed to showcase this lovely old building."

Lancaster Brewery, which produces four beers; Lancaster Blonde, Amber, Red and Black, employs around 150 people. Under the proposals submitted, the development ensures minimum impact on both the exterior and the interior, in order to maintain the character and heritage of the listed building.

Phil went onto say: "The bar itself will be quite compact, but jam packed with a huge selection of spirits, soft drinks and beers. The entire venue will be designed to be welcoming, attractive and relaxing whether you're popping in for a quick drink, waiting for a train or looking for a great place to spend a few hours. Hopefully, we’ll get started on the fit out in the next few weeks and have the place open before Christmas."

A spokesman for Network Rail added: “Plans have now been submitted for a new hospitality venue within an unused part of Lancaster’s Grade II listed station.