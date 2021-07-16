Electric vehicle charge point business in Lancaster chosen to power national firm's chargers

National electric vehicle charge point installers Mr Charger have chosen Lancaster-based Fuuse as the go to management system to power their network of chargers.

Fuuse, which officially launched last month, is a new charge point management platform with an aim of becoming the operating system of choice for electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Richard Mills and Martin Wells, co-founders of Mr Charger, explain why they chose to partner with Fuuse.

“Our franchise business model is proving to be really popular, so as our network and the company grows, and more franchisees join us, we needed a solution that would be flexible to cater for a whole range of customers and locations," they said.

"From a single charging point at a work premises, to hotels, logistics companies, car dealerships, fleet operators, multi-site corporations or residential developments with communal/allocated parking we needed a robust, forward thinking and customer focused software solution.

"With Fuuse our installers can offer our clients’ a system to solve all EV charging and reporting requirements catering for all use cases and is agnostic of charge point manufacturer.”

Mr Charger’s Fuuse based platform means that their network of franchisees and installers have visibility on the efficiency of their charger network.

They can pro-actively monitor and resolve hardware faults, manage and reduce electricity supply costs, and produce comprehensive Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) compliant reports.

In turn, Mr Charger’s clients’ can manage payments and set multi tariffs, set operating hours and restrict access, all from one back office system.

“We’re passionate about delivering a quality customer experience, to our community of installers, our charge point operators and their drivers,” said Richard.