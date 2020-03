The Crown Hotel in Morecambe has closed its doors to the public.

The business, which operates as a pub, bistro and hotel, said on its social media today, Wednesday: "We would like to inform all our patrons that, due to the coronavirus, The Crown will be closed from today the 18th of March, for the appropriate period of time.

"This is to protect our customers and the colleague team here. We want you to stay safe."