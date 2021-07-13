Sushi Daily brings restaurant quality Japanese cuisine to Lancaster

Sushi Daily sells freshly handmade sushi in convenient locations and travel hubs across the UK and Europe, including major supermarkets such as Waitrose and Asda.

The new counter will be the franchise’s first store in the city and its second in Lancashire - it already has a counter at Asda in Preston.

Providing a fresh alternative to grab-and-go convenience food, Sushi Daily offers an open kitchen experience where customers can watch artisans prepare their food with high-quality fresh ingredients.

An exclusive menu has been designed especially for Asda and customers can look out for ‘Asda Exclusive’ stickers on the products.

The menu includes snacks, meals for one and larger products ideal for sharing. Favourites include a Teriyaki Chicken Classic Roll that starts at just £2.00, an exciting Tokyo Menu with cooked and raw fish sushi at £5.90, and the twenty-piece Hachi Menu with four types of sushi at £10.90.

The new counter will open just in time for the launch of Sushi Daily’s latest new product - Build Your Own sushi and picnic boxes.

Customers will be able to fill a Build Your Own box with their favourite handmade sushi from the brand’s top ranges, crafted by Sushi Daily’s artisans.

A small box includes 12 pieces and is positioned as a treat for one, priced at £10. A medium box is visualised as a treat for two to share, priced at £15 and includes 18 pieces, while a spectacular party platter costs £50 and includes an array of 64 pieces of sushi. Shoppers can choose from Maki, Classic, Spicy, Crunch, Nigiri and Sashimi ranges.

The picnic box includes katsu chicken sando, salmon & cream cheese sushi-san, a sushi roll, wakame seaweed side salad and the very popular sweet mochi balls costing £15.

The counter will also offer fresh and handmade sushi, including nigiri, sashimi, dragon rolls, maki and rolls. From sushi menus for one to sharing platters perfect for any party, customers can also add hot food options, starters, sides and desserts to their shopping list, including popular mochi desserts.

Ian Roberts, managing director of Sushi Daily, said: “We offer an array of handmade options for customers looking for a freshly prepared and convenient lunch, snack or picnic.

“With the increasing popularity of Japanese food across the UK, why not recreate that restaurant experience at home and treat yourself, safe in the knowledge that you’re also making a healthier choice than some of the go-to takeaway options?