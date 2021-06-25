Morecambe training provider secures contract to upskill hundreds of staff for local businesses to thrive

Briony Fawcett, managing director at PHX Training

PHX Training is working with Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership to support 1,500 people in work qualifications over the next two years.

The programme, which is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions alongside the European Social Fund, is aimed to help businesses become more productive and plug skills gaps across the county.

To meet the contract, PHX Training will hire 14 new training coaches, delivering three-to-six-month courses such as team leading, business administration, adult social care and customer service, in addition to functional skills such as maths and English.

Briony Fawcett, managing director at PHX Training, said: “The next two years promise to be an exciting time for Lancashire, as we aim to build back stronger.

“Working with the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership to provide courses to upskill members of staff will help companies to identify skills gaps in their organisation and train up their members of staff so that they can become more productive and more profitable.”

Dr Michele Lawty-Jones, Director of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub, said: "The reskilling and upskilling of the existing workforce continues to be an important priority for the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership.

“Industrial digitisation, ambitions regarding net zero and the economic recovery are all contributing to the need for businesses to ensure that they have a workforce that is skilled to adapt to current and future challenges, to boost sustainability and productivity. The project will provide subsidised training to meet the needs of Lancashire businesses."

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts and apprenticeships.