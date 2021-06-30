Discount designer clothes shop set to open in Lancaster

The new store Designer Clearance is located next to Shoezone in Marketgate Shopping Centre, perfectly placed nearby the centre’s Primark.

It offers shoppers an even wider range of options to get their fashion fix.

Designer Clearance sells High Street brands at affordable prices including Jack & Jones, Superdry, Duck & Cover, Lambretta, Bench, Ben Sherman, Kings Will Dream, Gym King and many more..

Designer Clearance is set to open a new store in Lancaster on Friday.

Shoppers will be able to take advantage of great deals, including multibuys on t-shirts, jeans and hoodies as well as up to 40% off Cavani Leather Brogues.

The store will be open between 9.30am and 5pm Monday - Thursday, 9am to 5pm Friday - Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Sarah Harrison, centre manager, said: “We are excited to welcome Designer Clearance to the centre. We hope our customers will enjoy the extended variety of clothing the store has to offer.”

Lancaster will be the fifth Designer Clearance store joining Chorley, Wigan, Preston and Burnley.

Store Manager Lee Grimbaldeston said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be extending our offering in Lancaster and opening our fifth store in Marketgate Shopping Centre. We cannot wait to see our customers visit us in-store very soon.”

The new store joins Marketgate’s current fantastic line-up of retailers, including Primark, New Look, The Fragrance Shop, Casa Rastelli Cafe and many more.

For more information, please visit the website: www.marketgatelancaster.co.uk.