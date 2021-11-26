Carnforth train firm Northern Belle teams up with cruise ship operator to launch luxury railway tours around Britain

Northern Belle has teamed up with cruise ship operator Imagine to launch a series of railway tours around Britain.

For the princely sum of £4,499, pampered passengers will travel in the trains 1930s-style Pullman cars and spend seven nights at five star hotels in London, Bath, Manchester, Edinburgh and Gleneagles.

There will be an exclusive concert at the Savoy by opera star Katherine Jenkins, evening dinner entertainment with comic Jimmy Tarbuck and football legend Harry Redknapp, and a dance display by Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

And passengers will have a monster opportunity to spot the elusive Nessie with a private boat trip around Loch Ness.

Jazz music on a Northern Belle trip.

Despite the hefty price tag, two of the three trips in March have already sold out, but more have now been arranged for June and September.

Northern Belle sales director Howard Barclay said: “This is essentially a Grand Tour of Great Britain packaged up with famous five-star hotels, great scenic rail journeys and some celebrity hosts and entertainment.

“With the long-haul cruise market slow to return to 2019 levels, Imagine Cruising, one of the UK’s biggest tour operators, decided to introduce a Land Cruise working alongside Northern Belle.

“This is a staycation for travellers and cruise fans.”

Inside a Northern Belle train.

For more information, phone 0800 840 5800 or go online here, or to discover more about the Northern Belle train, see {https://northernbelle.co.uk/|here.)