Business turns its historic Lancashire landmark pink for breast cancer charity

A pink bucket from the aerial ropeway which runs between Forterra’s quarry and its factory in Claughton, near Lancaster. The buckets were painted pink for Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink Day, raising money and awareness for breast cancer research

Building products manufacturer Forterra painted the buckets on its famous aerial ropeway in Claughton, near Lancaster, bright pink, in aid of Wear it Pink day.

The eye-catching buckets pass across the A683 Hornby Road as they travel down from the company’s quarry to the factory, dazzling passers-by and helping to raise awareness of Breast Cancer Now’s annual campaign.

Forterra colleagues at the plant donned pink hi-vis vests as they work on the site and a big Wear it Pink banner was displayed on the bridge that crosses Hornby Road.

Breast Cancer Now funds world class research into breast cancer to help prevent it in the future, while also providing care and support to those already affected by cancer. Wear it Pink day is one of the biggest fund-raising events in the UK and 2021 marked its 20th anniversary. It has raised over £36 million since 2002.

“I hope any passers-by enjoy the novelty of the pink buckets whist taking the opportunity to talk about cancer and donate to Breast Cancer Now if they are able. We’re delighted to stand with this fantastic organisation and contribute in some way to their invaluable research.

The gravity fed ropeway has been transporting 300 tonnes of clay to the factory every day for almost a century and is integral to the creation of bricks at Claughton. It is the only remaining operational system of its kind remaining in the UK.

A pink bucket from the aerial ropeway which runs between Forterra’s quarry and its factory in Claughton, near Lancaster. The buckets were painted pink for Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink Day, raising money and awareness for breast cancer research

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Forterra workers displayed a banner across the Hornby Road bridge outside the factory