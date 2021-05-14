Booths to open new wine bar at its Lytham store

Booths is opening a continental cafe in Lytham

The Preston-headquartered supermarket chain says the new space combines the best ingredients of Booths served in a comfortable and airy café.

Customers can enjoy light lunches, an afternoon aperitif or a breakfast cuppa and a decadent pastry.

The Gallery Wine Bar will open at Booths Lytham on May 20.

Retail Development Manager Matt Bruno said: “Booths are renowned for our award-winning wine selection and our excellent quality cheese, delicatessen and bakery counters.

"Expertly sourced produce is what Booths does best. It made perfect sense to simply combine top-notch ingredients in a comfortable airy space and open our Lancashire version of a continental café.”

He added: “The Gallery is a space to linger over a morning coffee, a light lunch or enjoy an after-work drink with friends.

"We hope it will very much be a heart of the community café, appealing to all generations as a place to gather with friends and family and have a catch up over with a great glass of wine and a simple, but perfectly prepared lunch.”

The full range of the multi award winning Booths brand wines will be available by the glass as well as a changing list of wines curated by expert wine buyer Victoria Anderson.

For a small corkage fee, you can enjoy over 170 wines and Champagnes from the Booths award- winning range.