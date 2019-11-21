Consultation under way for 140 new homes in Lancaster

Consultation is under way for new homes at Ashton Road in Lancaster.

Story Homes is proposing to submit an outline planning application for up to 140 new homes on land at Ashton Road, Lancaster.

The developer will be consulting with key stakeholders and residents adjacent to this site on their proposals for new homes, prior to submitting an outline planning application to Lancaster City Council by the end of 2019.

Story Homes say the proposals would create an integrated development delivering a mix of house types within a sustainable location and would make an important contribution to meeting Lancaster’s housing needs.

The scheme would have benefits for the local economy during the construction phase as a result of direct and indirect employment opportunities through the sub-contractor and supply chains, as well as an increased demand for local services when the new houses are occupied.

Story Homes’ Land Manager Dan Chant said: “The consultation is an opportunity for the local community to comment and provide feedback on our plans.

“At Story Homes we always strive to deliver the best possible development through thoughtful planning and design.

“We believe that our product is appropriate for this site due to the high quality of our houses and also our dedication to building developments which complement the local area.”

For more information about the consultation, visit www.storyhomes.co.uk/consultation or to find out more about Story Homes visit www.storyhomes.co.uk.