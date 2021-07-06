Consortium of firms launches trade association to support businesses in Lancaster district

Members and supporters of the Electech Innovation Cluster.

The Electech Innovation Cluster, which is based in the Morecambe Bay and South Lakes area, aims to help businesses seize the opportunities that the growth Electech sector presents, providing social and economic benefits.

Electech encompasses the electronics, electrical hardware and embedded software that enables the existence of technology, from the tiniest mobile phone chip to huge power stations.

This crucial sector is widely recognised for its ability to solve the big challenges in health, energy supply, security, mobility and sustainability. According to the Government’s Electech report, “more than £100 billion a year” is contributed to the UK economy as a result.

The bay area’s existing skills, infrastructure and supply chain make it a centre of excellence for Electech. Founding members of the cluster share the vision of empowering local businesses and partners to connect, innovate, compete and thrive together to maximise potential.

The aim is to deliver a step change by removing barriers and driving inclusive growth and employment.

Natasha McCrone, chair of the Electech Innovation Cluster, said: “We are proud to launch the Electech Innovation Cluster, investing in the future of the area’s top-quality academic and industrial skills base and cutting-edge facilities.

"We are uniquely placed to bridge the gap between industry, government, education and research and development. Our aim is to overcome barriers such as the under-representation of local SMEs in the technology industry and the challenges of changing markets.

"We offer our members opportunity, collective resilience, partnership building and a supportive environment to scale up their businesses.”

Lancaster city councillor Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for sustainable economic prosperity, said: "It is great to see our local industry and academia come together to provide an empowering collective voice for SMEs in the technology sector.

"The Electech Innovation Cluster will bring a wealth of opportunities and benefits to existing local businesses and organisations through innovation, representation and support. This will really put our area on the map in terms of supporting the UK's transition to a low-carbon economy and attracting investment."

The cluster is backed by Lancaster University RTC North, North West Business Leaders Team, UK Electronics Skills Foundation and Innovate UK and is founded with the support of six leading local companies – Forsberg, Like Technologies, LiNa Energy, Marl, OTAQ and Rinicom.

It is also working closely with Tech Lancaster on skills and training provision. Annual membership is open to any local Electech business irrespective of size and can increase visibility and value to customers.