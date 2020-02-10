Co-op on Regent Road in Morecambe has £535,000 investment

The Co-op on Regent Road in Morecambe will open this Thursday, (February 13) with a new look following a £535,000 makeover.

The convenience store – which runs on 100% renewable electricity – will boast self-service tills, an improved in-store bakery, Costa Coffee point, National Lottery and PayPoint services, alongside a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, food-to-go, award winning wines, essentials and the Co-op’s new exclusive plant-based range, GRO.

A Co-op colleague in store. Picture by Jon Super.

The revamped Co-op will also bring a funding boost for local good causes through the Co-op’s Membership scheme – Members receive a 5% reward when they swipe their card when buying own-branded products, and the Co-op donates a further 1% to local good causes.

Students holding the TOTUM card (the new name for NUS extra) can also get a 10% discount off their groceries.

Gary Redpath, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in our Regent Road store which will help us to better serve the needs of the local community.

“It will have a great new look and range and the team is looking forward to welcoming customers back into the store.”

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its Members and the community – our Members help us to make a difference locally, raising money for local causes simply by swiping their Membership card when they shop with us.“

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership.