The circus due to be held on the former Morecambe Dome site has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Big Kid circus was due to operate from Thursday to Sunday, but was cancelled following the latest advice from the government as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The site of the former Dome in Morecambe.

Although not in operation, the circus will remain on site until Sunday as it is a travelling circus and would normally move onto its next event after closing.