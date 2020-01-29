Charismatic ex-boss of Morecambe restaurant passes away after brave cancer battle

A charismatic Morecambe restaurant boss whose larger than life personality kept customers entertained for more than 20 years has died aged 68.

Allan Kent, who ran the Blue Mountain restaurant with his wife Krissy from 1992 to 2015, passed away after a brave battle against cancer.

Allan was known for his cheerful good humour and warm welcome as the face of the popular Marine Road East restaurant overlooking Morecambe Bay.

He and head chef Krissy built up the Blue Mountain from humble beginnings into one of the best places to dine out in the local area, known for Krissy’s excellent food and Allan’s wit and hospitality.

Allan was originally from London and was born on August 5 1951 in Borehamwood; one of three children.

He met Krissy in the bar of a hotel where she was working as a nanny for a family who were staying there. She says she immediately noticed his cheekiness and his long hair!

They were married in 1971 and had three children, Clark, Nigel and Jaimie-Anne, and six grandchildren.

Krissy is originally from the Morecambe area and the family moved up here permanently in the early 80s.

Allan had lots of jobs during his life including working at Butlins, as a milkman, probation officer and as an HGV sprayer for a motor firm.

He entered the local restaurant trade after Krissy got a job as a cleaner at the former Leonardos/Trap Door restaurant on Skipton Street in Morecambe town centre.

The couple eventually worked there together and at the Cornerhouse Cafe on Northumberland Street, then in 1992 took a lease on the Blue Mountain which was originally only for six months.

Krissy said they were so strapped for cash at the time they bought the restaurant’s two bar stools with a dole cheque.

But through hard work they created a thriving business, employing many young people as waiting and bar staff over the years.

Allan was in his element while waiting on tables and serving drinks behind the Blue Mountain bar.

“Allan liked being noticed, he loved people and he was a real joker,” said Krissy.

He also loved ‘60s music and liked to run karaoke nights at the Blue Mountain, often staying up with his customers long into the small hours, laughing, joking and playing music.

“Allan always said that if you booked a table, it was yours for the night,” said Krissy.

“He never wanted to push anybody out. If you wanted to stay there for 10 hours, you could.”

The couple retired in 2015 and the restaurant was taken over by new management.

During Allan’s final years, he bravely fought cancer while also thinking of others.

One of his last wishes was to help his friend David Bolster, a retired minister, raise money for a remote village in Myanmar (formerly Burma) in south east Asia.

David, who was a huge support to Allan during his illness, was trying to raise money to pay for a motorbike so the local pastor could get to the isolated village which during the rainy season is virtually cut off from the outside world as there are no roads.

An ‘Allan’s Myanmar Project’ Facebook page was set up, his friends and family made donations, and there is now enough money to buy three motorbikes - a fitting legacy for a true people person.

Allan passed away peacefully at home on January 22. Krissy said he was “a wonderful husband, amazing dad and perfect grandad” and “our rock”.

His memorial service will take place at Morecambe Parish Church on Friday, January 31 at 10am.

Afterwards all are welcome to Poulton War Memorial Hall to celebrate Allan’s life.