Cast of Grease set to host a night of rock ‘n’ roll fun in Morecambe to raise money for Lancaster charity CancerCare

Ten pin bowling fans are being invited to take part in a fun competition with a musical twist to help raise money for people affected by cancer.

Soul Bowl in Morecambe will be hosting Rock ‘n’ Roll Bowl on February 4, a special knockout tournament and night of entertainment based on the popular musical Grease.

Participants are being invited to dress as their favourite character from the movie and the evening will feature a special guest appearance from the Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, whose production of Grease is appearing at the Lancaster Grand Theatre from February 25-29.

The owners of Soul Bowl, and sister Morecambe venues Jump Rush and Vista, have chosen CancerCare as their partner charity for 2020 and will be holding fundraising and awareness raising events throughout the year.

CancerCare Fundraiser Kat Michaels said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the company’s charity of the year. CancerCare is a true community charity and this is a fantastic way to kick off the packed programme of events we’ve got planned for Morecambe, Lancaster and beyond in 2020.

“We chose Grease as the theme because of the film’s iconic bowling scene and to support the Lancaster Grand’s fantastic new production coming in February. There’ll be loads of fun all through the night with a knock out competition, photo opportunities with the cast, prizes for the best dressed team and a prize for the team and individual who gets the most strikes.”

CancerCare provides free professional therapies and counselling for people affected by cancer, serious illness and bereavement across north Lancashire, south Cumbria and Furness.

Meridon Reader from Soul Bowl said: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with the team at CancerCare this year and we are looking forward to hosting their first event here at Soul Bowl. We are so happy to able to use our facilities in order fundraise for a truly worthy cause. It’s looking like it will be a fabulous night!”

Rock ‘n’ Roll Bowl is open to teams of six players and entry costs £15 per person which includes a pizza and drinks. There will be cash prizes for the top placed teams and fun awards throughout the night.

To book visit www.cancercare.org.uk/events/ call the fundraising team on 01524 381820 or email fundraising@cancercare.org.uk