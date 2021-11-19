Cash boost for Lancaster theatre and city lighting firm from third round of Government’s Culture Recovery Fund

This includes more than £100m, which has been awarded in grants through Arts Council England, Historic England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.

As part of this announcement, funding of £842,671 has been awarded through the Arts Council to support 12 organisations in Lancashire, and will support theatres, galleries, performance groups, arts organisations and local venues to reopen and recover.

In Lancaster, The Dukes Playhouse will receive £75,000 and Visual Connection Ltd - who provide lighting and technology to the entertainment industry worldwide from their Wyresdale Road base - will receive £57,643.

The Dukes in Lancaster.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Sarah Maxfield, area director north for Arts Council England, said: “The Culture Recovery Fund has been a lifeline to cultural organisations across the North of England.

"This unprecedented level of funding from the Government acknowledges the important role art and culture plays not only for the economic prosperity of the North but also for the quality of life of the people who live here.