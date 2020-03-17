Carphone Warehouse to close 531 stores and axe nearly 3,000 jobs

Nearly 2,900 jobs will be axed under plans to close 531 Carphone Warehouse stores - with branches in Preston, Blackpool and Wigan marked for closure.



Retailer Dixons Carphone confirmed the closures this morning (Tuesday, March 17) but said the closures will only affect standalone stores.

It said stores based in its 305 combined Currys/PC World stores will remain open.

The standalone stores will close on Friday, April 3.

Dixons Carphone said the move is "essential" to help turn around its UK mobile arm, which is set to make a £90 million loss this year.

These are the standalone North West stores that will shut:

Fishergate, Preston

Capitol Centre, Preston

Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool

Robin Park, Wigan

Grand Arcade, Wigan

The Mall, Burnley

Anchor Retail Park, Burnley

Market Street, Lancaster

Arndale Centre, Morecambe

Stores that will remain open:

Currys/PC World, Deepdale Retail Park, Preston

Currys/PC World, Capitol Centre, Preston

Currys/PC World, Alliance Retail Park, Chorley

Currys/PC World, Squires Gate, Blackpool

Carphone Warehouse group chief executive Alex Baldock said: "There's never an easy time for an announcement like this, but the turbulent times ahead only underline the importance of acting now."

Dixons Carphone said it had not yet seen a large hit from the coronavirus crisis apart from supply issues, but said it is "preparing for one".

"We are aware that our stores could experience a significant reduction in sales in the months ahead and we are modelling a range of downside scenarios and planning accordingly", said a spokesman.