Carnforth pub through to final of Great British Pub Awards 2019

A Carnforth pub is celebrating after making it to the finals of The Great British Pub Awards 2019.

The Canal Turn is the only Lancashire pub to make it to the finals within the ‘Best Local’ and ‘Best for Entertainment’ categories.

The waterside venue is owned by husband and wife team, Bill and Victoria Johnston, who took over the business only 14 months ago.

They are also new to the hospitality industry with Bill’s background in commercial radio and Victoria’s in nursing and floristry.

Bill Johnston commented: “To reach the finals after our first year is so exciting and I’d like to thank all of our staff for their hard work and also our wonderful customers for their support.

“It’s great that all of our hard work has been recognised in this way and we’ll have everything crossed when we travel to London.”

Often referred to as ‘the Oscars of the Pub industry’, The Great British Pub Awards, run by trade magazine The Morning Advertiser, is the main event for pub operators throughout the country attracting hundreds of entries each year.

An awards ceremony will take place at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, on September 5.