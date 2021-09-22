Carnforth pharmacy’s double celebration at turning one

Staff Jan, Jenny and co-owner and pharmacist Ben Fell celebrate Carnforth Pharmacy's first birthday.

Launched in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Carnforth Pharmacy was bought by pharmacist Ben Fell and his wife Emily, a graphic designer, in September 2020.

Now Carnforth Pharmacy has been selected as a finalist at the Red Rose Awards 2021, in the New Business Award category.

The award recognises the unique circumstances and challenges that 2020 brought for new business start-ups, and celebrates the achievements and opportunities the finalists have overcome.

Carnforth Pharmacy.

Pharmacist and co-owner at Carnforth Pharmacy, Ben Fell, said: “Beginning our new venture in the middle of the pandemic, was a venture into the unknown.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our patients and customers, and we’re very proud of our team who have worked so hard over the past year to listen and understand our community’s needs and to ensure our business has thrived as it has.