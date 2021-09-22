Carnforth pharmacy’s double celebration at turning one
Family-run Carnforth Pharmacy celebrates its first birthday this month with a double celebration, after being selected as a finalist for a Lancashire-wide business awards event.
Launched in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Carnforth Pharmacy was bought by pharmacist Ben Fell and his wife Emily, a graphic designer, in September 2020.
Now Carnforth Pharmacy has been selected as a finalist at the Red Rose Awards 2021, in the New Business Award category.
The award recognises the unique circumstances and challenges that 2020 brought for new business start-ups, and celebrates the achievements and opportunities the finalists have overcome.
Pharmacist and co-owner at Carnforth Pharmacy, Ben Fell, said: “Beginning our new venture in the middle of the pandemic, was a venture into the unknown.
"We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our patients and customers, and we’re very proud of our team who have worked so hard over the past year to listen and understand our community’s needs and to ensure our business has thrived as it has.
“Being announced as a finalist for these Lancashire business awards is wonderful recognition for all our efforts over the past year, and we hope this is just the start of many more years of successful service for our customers in Carnforth and the surrounding communities.”